JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.22. 773,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $711,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

