JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.22. 773,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $711,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

