JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108.50 ($1.38). 196,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,544. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 60.68. The company has a market capitalization of £466.19 million, a P/E ratio of 599.61 and a beta of 0.87.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

