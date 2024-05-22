JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,066 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 119,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.