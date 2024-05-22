Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

