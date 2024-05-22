Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Down to $115.02

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.02, but opened at $111.97. Jabil shares last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 207,808 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

