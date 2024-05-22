Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
ISDAY stock remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
About Israel Discount Bank
