Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY stock remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

About Israel Discount Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.