iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.91. The stock had a trading volume of 892,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.