iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

