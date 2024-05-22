iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 201,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.