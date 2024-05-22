Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,362 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 132,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,202. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

