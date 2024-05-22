Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 12.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,699,410. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $456.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.17 and its 200-day moving average is $420.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

