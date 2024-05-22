Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,353,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.72% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $176,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 934,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 158,737 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

