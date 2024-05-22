Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.