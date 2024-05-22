InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,318. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.91 and its 200-day moving average is $284.96.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

