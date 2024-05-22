International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.22

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About International Distributions Services
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
