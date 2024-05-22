International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.2% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.87 and last traded at $173.74. 482,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,758,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $255,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 38,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.