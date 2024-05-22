IntegraFin Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of IHP traded up GBX 31.01 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 343.01 ($4.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.73. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

