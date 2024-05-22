Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 267,673 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $107,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

