Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,226.40.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39. The firm has a market cap of C$94.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

