InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $18.46

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $18.06. InMode shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 90,578 shares changing hands.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 45.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

