IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.94. 492,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,322. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

