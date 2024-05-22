Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.000-29.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of HOV traded down $21.29 on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 45,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.