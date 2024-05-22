Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.000-29.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 12.6 %
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
