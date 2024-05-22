Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.