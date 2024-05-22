HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HNI to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. HNI has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

