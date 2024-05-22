Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

