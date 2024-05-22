Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

