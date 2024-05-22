Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,921.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,947 shares of company stock valued at $127,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

