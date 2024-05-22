HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 124.52 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.00 and a beta of 0.28. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 151.60 ($1.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane purchased 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($38,288.00). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

