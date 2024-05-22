Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.11

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 18,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

