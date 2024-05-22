Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 417,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 578,311 shares.The stock last traded at $35.12 and had previously closed at $35.23.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.