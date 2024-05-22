Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 91 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.15 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

