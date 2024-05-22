Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,522.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,316.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,221.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

