Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

