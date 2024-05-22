Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 909 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,784,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 656,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

