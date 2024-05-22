Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,501,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 41,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

