Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 39,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.