GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
GNT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
