GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

