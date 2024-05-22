Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,851 shares.The stock last traded at $74.38 and had previously closed at $74.54.
Freedom Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Freedom news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- What is a Dividend King?
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.