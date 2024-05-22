Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,851 shares.The stock last traded at $74.38 and had previously closed at $74.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Freedom news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

