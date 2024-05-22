Franklin Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

