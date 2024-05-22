First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $178,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

