First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $212,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

