Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

