Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

META stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,979. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.95 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

