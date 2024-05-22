Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 2,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.