EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.83 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

