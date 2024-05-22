Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,871. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

