EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Down to $42.57

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $41.69. EPR Properties shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 133,257 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.