Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. 996,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,871,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

