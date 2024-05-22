EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.930-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.9 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 280,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

