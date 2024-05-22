EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.550-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
