EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.550-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 280,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

